Truck offroads and wrecks on I-20

A F150 truck and black Infiniti have wrecked on I-20 E before the Highway 49 split.

The truck went down an embankment and flipped into the trees.

According to Richland police, everyone involved in the wreck went to the hospital with minor injuries.

No critical injuries have been reported.

