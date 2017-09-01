Silver alert canceled for Wiggins man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for 34-year-old Roylee Vashun Wonsley of Wiggins in Stone County.

MBI officials say he has been located and is safe.

Wonsley is described as a black male, five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen August 30 at about 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Highways 26 and 198 in Lucedale.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

