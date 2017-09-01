Some employees of Claiborne County hospital walk off job for non-payment

The MSNews.Now newsroom received several calls on Friday from employees of Claiborne County Hospital saying they were not paid.

We were told by Chief Operating Officer Ada Ratliff that employees did not get paid and some walked off the job on Friday, while others remained at work.

We were told no patients have been discharged, as one caller reported.

This week happens to be a 'takeback' week for Medicare and $110,000 was collected from the hospital. Medicare had determined that the hospital had been overpaid by Medicare in years past. The money collected from the hospital was a portion of that over payment.

Ratliff says Medicare will collect the $110,000 payment each month for the next four years.

Presently, the hospital does not have enough cash reserves to pay back Medicare and pay all of its bills.

We're told they are working on a plan to offer more services to off set the cost of the payments to Medicare.

Ratliff says the Medicare "take backs " make it hard, leaves us very little, we are a small hospital. We are trying to work through this”.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.