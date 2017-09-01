McDowell Road bridge to close for entire year

Motorists in south Jackson prepare for a major detour over the next 12 months.

Friday the city of Jackson said they are closing the bridge on McDowell Road for an entire year.

The bridge on McDowell Road is right around the corner from a bridge on Robinson Road extension that had been closed for over a year.

The city of Jackson says a recent inspection of the bridge on McDowell Road found that the pile foundations underneath it were hollow.

They decided to shut it down Friday because they felt that it was not safe for motorists to cross the bridge.

We drove across the bridge and noticed cracks in the pavement and large dips at one end of the span.

Residents in the area were shocked to learn the bridge was closing that same day.

Some say they travel across it several times a day.

Darryl Magee, Jr. says, "I go to Sav A Lot, now I gotta go up Cooper Road and come down Suncrest. It's crazy now that they're going to shut this thing down."

Residents say they'll likely use Raymond Road to detour around the closed bridge

Businesses in the area are concerned that they could lose money because residents on the east side are losing quick access to their shops and restaurants.

