3 & Out: Episode 3 (9-1-17)

It's another edition of 3 & Out. It's a digital show about WLBT/FOX 40 Sports and stuff.

Chris Hudgison, Jeff Barker, and Rachel Richlinski have a college football preview. They offer their thoughts on Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley.

If you're hungry they also talk about pizza and Whataburger.

You can watch 3 & Out on the MSNewsNow Sports page, Facebook, and the MS Sports Now app (free on Apple Store and Google Play)

Watch above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.