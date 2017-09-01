Highway 18 accident sends one person to hospital

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene of a two car accident on Hwy 18 near Wells Rd. Friday evening.

Witness on scene said, a green Dodge Dakota was traveling south on Wells Rd. when he approached the intersection of Hwy 18 and allegedly ran the stop sign striking a black Ford Explorer.

According to Major Pete Luke, the driver of the black Ford Explorer suffered a broken leg and possibly other injuries. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The driver of the green Dodge Dakota refused medical attention and left with family members.

“This is a highly traveled highway and this intersection has had numerous serious accidents.” It is not controlled by a traffic light” said Luke.

