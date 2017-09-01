Medical crews are preparing to possibly receive Harvey evacuees in MS

Mississippi is preparing to accept Harvey evacuees who need medical care. And it's all hands on deck to get ready. The VA Medical Center led unit is one of only six in the country operating on alert status.

If and when Harvey evacuees who need medical attention are sent to the Jackson area, they'll be brought into an Air National Guard hangar.

The space has been transformed into a makeshift triage area and manning that takes a lot of coordination.

"The patients are actually coordinated by the Air Force and through the Air Force we would actually get a two hour notice for patient would arrive," explained David Walker, Federal Coordinating Center Commander. "Once were activated that means we have to be here ready to receive patients 24-7."

That's why they're practicing how it would go ahead of time.

"The plane would pull up here, we would unload them, triage them, make sure they get to the appropriate hospital that can manage their medical care," added Walker.

With members of the VA, UMMC and Department of Health the staffs volunteering, it's a team effort. Dr. Jessie Spencer is the lead physician for the operation.

"We have the spirit and the willingness to serve from the VA but these guys are teaching us emergency management and it's outstanding," explained Spencer who is lead physician for the center.

She says they expect any evacuees sent here to be stable but they don't know what could happen en route.



"We're going to get them off in a hurry and get them assessed rapidly," added Spencer. "People who need urgent care. We're going to take them almost straight to an ambulance. The more stable folks we'll take care of here until we can get them to a medical center."

VA staff are working in conjunction with the Mississippi State Department of Health, Jackson International Airport, MEMA, UMMC, the 172nd Airlift Wing, local emergency management officials, area hospitals, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112, the American Legion Department of Mississippi, the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.

