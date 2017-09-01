Jackson City Council approves tax increase

Jackson leaders are looking to the citizens to help dig the capital city out of a budget hole. Friday a 2 millage increase was incorporated into the budget.

That translates to about $20 more in property taxes on a $100,000 home.

The measure passed with three councilmen for and two against.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said it's necessary not only to address a $6 million dollar deficit, but to restore and maintain some city services.

"People have been seeing a decline in the services that they receive from the citizens each and every year, so this will enable us to properly fund those projects," said Mayor Lumumba.

Ward One Councilman Shelby Foote cast one of the votes against the increase.

Foote said, "We're doing a poor job of collections and before we ask them to pay more money, we gotta get out act together and prove that we can collect the funds, whether it's the water department or municipal fines and other things where we're coming up short, year after year."

“Raising taxes is always our last resort. We understand the seriousness of going to the tax payers asking for more dollars. We hope this will be the last time in a long time that we ask for an increase in taxes.” Mayor Lumumba states, “We assure the City that we will be good steward of the money.”

“We appreciate the sacrifices that our citizen’s make on a daily basis to move our city forward," Mayor Lumumba added.

The tax increase goes into effect February 2018.

