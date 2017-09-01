Jackson's most recent homicide possibly connected to man found dead in pond

Jackson's most recent homicide could be connected to a man found dead in a car in a Hinds County Pond.

71-year-old Robert Paige's body was recovered inside a vehicle on Lebanon Pine Road. A decomposing body wrapped in a tarp was discovered, Thursday, at a house on Greenwood Avenue where the victim is believed to have lived.

We spoke with a friend of Robert Paige's who claims she also lived in that home with the dead body.

Friday morning, Hinds County Sheriff's deputies got the call that Paige had veered off into a pond near Raymond. Ruby Paige says what's strange is her son had pulled the elderly man's car out of a ditch hours before.

“He told me the man sounded like he was very confused. He stays in Jackson. I know the man, he is my husband's first cousin.”

24 hours before the deadly accident, human remains were found inside this home in Greenwood Avenue. Initially police said they could not determine age, race or gender. Friday, police said the body was one of a white man who had been shot in the head.

“Robert Paige is the owner.”

We interviewed a woman on the scene who claims she moved into the home in question back in 2016 with Paige. They were friends and she claims the house had always an extremely foul odor.

“It was a horrifying smell, and I keep asking him what is was and he kept buying bleach, mothballs and it was still so strong that I couldn't stand to be in the house anymore,” said Marrow.

She says it was also suspicious that Paige would never unlock the laundry room door.

“One day when he was gone I just stole the key and but I can push the door open because something was against it. I looked around and I look down it was a tarp and it was rope wrapped around that in a sitting position and I noticed on the floor dry blood,” said Marrow.

