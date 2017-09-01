Millions of dollars in grants headed to Mississippi for emergency preparedness

Mississippi agencies are in for a huge pay day. Republican U.S. Senator Thad Cochran made the announcement Friday. Two agencies will receive more than $8.41 million in federal funding to enhance emergency preparedness and security throughout the state.

The state has been approved for three Federal Emergency Management Agency grant programs. A $4.54 million Emergency Management Performance Grant will go the the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency or MEMA for its emergency preparedness system.

"Natural disasters and emergencies have made Mississippians well aware of the need to be prepared. These grants will allow the state to improve its preparedness systems in cooperation with local communities, " said Cochran, who is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security will receive $3.75 million through the State Homeland Security Grant Program. The funding will support homeland security strategies, which can include equipment and training to prevent, mitigate and respond to catastrophic events.

The Office of Homeland Security will also receive a $150,000 Operation Stonegarden grant that will be distributed to Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties to help law enforcement agencies strengthen border security and enforcement in states with international land or water borders.

