Precautionary boil water notice issued for Jackson neighborhood

The Mississippi State Department of Health has received an alert from the City of Jackson.

A precautionary boil water notice is issued for Parkridge Drive due to the recent loss in water pressure.

The advisory affects approximately 15 connections. This notice does not mean that water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precautions and boil your water before use if you live in this area.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: Cooking, or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. For more tips and information click here.

