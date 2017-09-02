Jackson Academy beats St. Joseph to start 3-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Academy beats St. Joseph to start 3-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Ground and pound was the name of the game Friday for Jackson Academy. The Raiders rushed for 345 yards as they beat St. Joseph 31-17.

Toryn Steed accounted for 168 of the output in the victory. JA starts the season 3 and oh.

