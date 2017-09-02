Tavian Johnson shines on defense as Germantown beats Southaven - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Tavian Johnson shines on defense as Germantown beats Southaven

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Germantown broke out new uniforms for their home opener. Tavian Johnson put on a defensive clinic in the new threads.

He had a couple sacks in the 1st quarter as the Mavericks beat Southaven 31 - 19. Tondra Green gave the Mavs the lead with a 2nd quarter touchdown.

