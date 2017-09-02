Tavian Johnson shines on defense as Germantown beats Southaven

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Germantown broke out new uniforms for their home opener. Tavian Johnson put on a defensive clinic in the new threads.
He had a couple sacks in the 1st quarter as the Mavericks beat Southaven 31 - 19. Tondra Green gave the Mavs the lead with a 2nd quarter touchdown.
Watch highlights above.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.