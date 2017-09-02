Callaway takes early lead but Bear Bryant's great grandson leads Hewitt-Trussville

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Callaway had one of the most interesting road trips in Week 3. The Chargers hit the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama. Darius Brown's crew faced Hewitt-Trussville, a 7A team that won 11 games last season.
Tyrese Winford found Malik Heath for a 10 yard touchdown to give Callaway a 6-0 lead. But Bear Bryant's grandson would have another great night. Paul Tyson had 3 touchdowns in the first half as the Huskies won 65 - 28.
Watch highlights above.
