Callaway takes early lead but Bear Bryant's great grandson leads Hewitt-Trussville

Callaway had one of the most interesting road trips in Week 3. The Chargers hit the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama. Darius Brown's crew faced Hewitt-Trussville, a 7A team that won 11 games last season.

Tyrese Winford found Malik Heath for a 10 yard touchdown to give Callaway a 6-0 lead. But Bear Bryant's grandson would have another great night. Paul Tyson had 3 touchdowns in the first half as the Huskies won 65 - 28.

Watch highlights above.

