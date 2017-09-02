Florence edges Terry to start 3-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Florence edges Terry to start 3-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT

A pair of 2 and oh teams met in Terry as the Bulldogs hosted Florence. The Eagles had a goal line stand in the 2nd half, winning 27-26 in a overtime thriller.

Florence starts the season 3-0.

Watch highlights above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly