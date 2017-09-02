Madison Central beats D'Iberville to start 3-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Madison Central beats D'Iberville to start 3-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Points were at a premium early in The Jungle. Madison Central led D'Iberville 14-0 at the half, Jaguars would win 27 - 21 on Friday.

MC is 3 and oh on the season, Jags get a bye week before hosting Pearl September 15th.

Watch highlights above.

