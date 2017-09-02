Wingfield exhausts Lanier 28-20 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Wingfield exhausts Lanier 28-20

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
JACKSON (Mississippi News Now & AP) -

Wingfield beats Lanier 28-20.

Click on the video above for highlights. 

