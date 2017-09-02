Mendenhall routs rival Magee 41-12 in 94th Simpson County Super - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mendenhall routs rival Magee 41-12 in 94th Simpson County Super Bowl

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
MENDENHALL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

FINAL: Mendenhall 41, Magee 12. For highlights, click the video above. 

