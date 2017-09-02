Prep edges Forest 14-3 in MAIS-MHSAA crossover matchup - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Prep edges Forest 14-3 in MAIS-MHSAA crossover matchup

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
FOREST, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

FINAL: Jackson Prep 14, Forest 3. For highlights, click the video above. 

