JPD identifies two people killed in overnight crash

Two people are dead in an overnight crash on Belvedere Drive near Valencia Street in south Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department has identified the two victims as 29-year-old Michael Robinson and 20-year-old Tiesha Horne. Officials say both were killed on the scene.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Police and fire crews spent much of the overnight hours cleaning up debris and investigating what happened.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as new information is released.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.