One dies in Kosciusko double shooting

KOSCIUSKO, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Kosciusko Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.

Officials say the shooting occurred Friday night around 10:48 p.m. at 502 S. East Street in Kosciusko.

We're told when officers arrived they found a 47-year-old black woman with a gunshot wound to her face and arm. A 61-year-old black man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm. 

The man, identified by officials as Billy Ray Johnson, was pronounced dead at Baptist Attala  by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell.

Both victims were taken to Baptist Attala's Emergency Room.

The unnamed woman was later taken by helicopter to UMMC in Jackson.

The case is still under investigation, as the Kosciusko Police Department is currently following up on leads.

 Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or Central MS Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477).

