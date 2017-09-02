Police arrest two in deadly Kosciusko double shooting

Police have made two arrests in the deadly double shooting in Kosciusko that happened September 1.

51-year-old Albert Mallet from West was arrested Wednesday and charged with weapon possession by a felon, possession of a stolen weapon, aggravated assault and murder. 26-year-old Eris Moore from West, was also arrested and charged with weapon possession by a felon, aggravated assault and murder.

Mallet's bond is set at $425,000 and Moore's bond was set at $375,000.

On September 1, the Kosciusko Police Department investigated a double shooting that left one person dead.

Officials say the shooting happened Friday night around 10:48 p.m. at 502 S. East Street in Kosciusko. We're told when officers arrived they found a 47-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her face and arm. A 61-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm.

The man, identified by officials as Billy Ray Johnson, was pronounced dead at Baptist Attala by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell.

Both victims were taken to Baptist Attala's Emergency Room.

The unnamed woman was later taken by helicopter to UMMC in Jackson.

The case is still under investigation, as the Kosciusko Police Department is currently following up on leads.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or Central MS Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.