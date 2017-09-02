Man shot in neck near Jackson intersection

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones says a 19-year-old man was shot in the neck near the intersection of Cooper Rd. and Rainey Rd.

We're told he drove himself home to Westway Street, where police were called around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

He's been taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

JPD says the person they're looking for is described as a black man.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

