Human skull found in Tishomingo County yard, rest of body sought

Human skull found in Tishomingo County yard, rest of body sought

IUKA, Miss. (AP) -

A human skull was found in a  Tishomingo County yard and is being sent to the State Crime Lab for identification.

Investigators were looking for other parts of the body Friday in Tishomingo County. Officers say it appears a dog found the skull elsewhere and brought it home.

The sheriff's department says the skull was found near the area where a woman was reported missing by her husband on June 6.

