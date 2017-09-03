Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (September 1st)

Pearl, Hazlehurst, Mendenhall, and Yazoo County are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.

The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (September 1)

1. Jake Smithhart 54 yard TD pass to Dylan Kelly (Pearl)

Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Points were at a premium between Pearl and Northwest Rankin. Pirates iced it with 6 minutes to go. Jake Smithhart up top to Dylan Kelly for a 54 yard touchdown. Pearl improved to 3-0 with a 17-7 victory over the Cougars.

WATCH: Pearl tops cross-county rival NW Rankin 17-7

2. Julius Brown kickoff return TD (Hazlehurst)

Our second nominee is from another 3 and oh team. Julius Brown would give Hazlehurst the lead in the Copiah Classic. He returned a kickoff for a Indians touchdown. Hazlehurst beat Crystal Springs 30-12. Todd McDaniel's crew start 3 and oh for the 3rd straight season.

WATCH: Hazlehurst beats Crystal Springs in Copiah Classic

3. Christian Allen pass, Zykeil Woodard moves for TD (Mendenhall)

Our third nominee is from one of the oldest rivalries in the state. Christian Allen and Zykeil Woodard shined for Mendenhall in the 94th Simpson County Super Bowl. Late in the 2nd quarter, Allen hits Woodard, Zykeil delivers a juke from the Reggie Bush playbook and he's gone for a Tiger touchdown. Mendenhall beats Magee 41-12

WATCH: Mendenhall routs rival Magee in 94th Simpson County Super Bowl

4. Kenny Gainwell TD pass to Dontrell Green (Yazoo County)

Our final nominee is from the Battle for Yazoo. Kenny Gainwell got Yazoo County on the board with a TD pass to Dontrell Green in the 2nd quarter. The Memphis commit accounted for all 5 touchdowns as the Panthers beat Yazoo City 42-6. County takes the Y-Team Trophy for the 4th straight season.

WATCH: Yazoo County tops foe Yazoo City 42-6

Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week

1. There's a poll on this page (right side)

2. There's a poll on the top of the MSNewsNow Sports Page and The End Zone page.

The poll closes Wednesday at 8 p.m. I will announce the winner in the WLBT 10pm Sportscast.

