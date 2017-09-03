SportsDeck Spotlight: James Williams, Callaway defensive lineman - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SportsDeck Spotlight: James Williams, Callaway defensive lineman

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Our Week 3 SportsDeck Spotlight takes us to Callaway High School. After making the transition from the basketball court to the football field, James Williams has already received offers from multiple SEC programs. 

Click the video above for our full profile on the senior defensive lineman. 

