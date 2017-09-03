SportsDeck Spotlight: James Williams, Callaway defensive lineman

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Our Week 3 SportsDeck Spotlight takes us to Callaway High School. After making the transition from the basketball court to the football field, James Williams has already received offers from multiple SEC programs.
Click the video above for our full profile on the senior defensive lineman.
