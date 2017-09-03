11-year-old arrested after shooting 12-year-old in Tupelo

Tupelo Police arrested an 11-year-old in connection to a shooting of a 12-year-old Friday afternoon in Tupelo.

Police responded to the Oak Creek Apartments in the 500 block of Lumpkin Avenue to find a 12-year-old child shot.

The child was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo but later transferred to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

He is listed in critical condition but showing improvement.

The 11-year-old in custody faces charges of aggravated assault.

