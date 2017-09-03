Edwards woman dies after falling from horse

An Edwards woman has died after falling off a horse Sunday evening.

According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department, sheriff's deputies and first responders were on the scene on Smith Station Road in rural Hinds County just after 6:00 p.m.

The 53-year-old woman's identity has not been released.

We will update this as more information becomes available.

