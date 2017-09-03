Jackson City Councilman calls for clean up on "eye sore"

An eye sore in west Jackson has one city councilman calling for a cleanup - a necessary action he says must happen in order to keep residents safe.

Business has moved out of the Diamond Shopping Place on Martin Luther King Boulevard - a piece of real estate that is in the process of getting a facelift.

Work the community welcomes, but work they say has started to cause problems for residents and the town's appeal.

"You can smell it," Pastor of Cornerstone M.B. Church, Reverend P.J. Williams said. "This is a flood area. If it rains, all this debris is going into town creek. It's going to end up on my lot. It's going to end up on Cherry Grove's lot."

"Not only do we have rats the size of cats that's coming through here, you have a town creek next to this location where you have to worry about other critters and mosquitos and West Nile." said Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Stokes says the company working on the renovation hasn't been able to work on the shopping center in the past few weeks since they're working to clear up permits and paper work issues with the city, but he says if they don't clean up and soon, it'll be paperwork he will vote to withhold.

"Any permits that the City of Jackson is thinking about giving to them, they need to hold permits. This is not a good citizen," said Stokes. "He wouldn't want to have this by his home. If this was going to be a business and he's leaving this trash, letting it go like this, what kind of business person is this?"

Stokes says area residents have been using the dumpster as their own when their trash isn't picked up by city services.

