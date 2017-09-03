Fire officials on scene of fully involved mobile home fire in Ra - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Fire officials on scene of fully involved mobile home fire in Raymond

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
RAYMOND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies and fire officials are on the scene of a fully involved mobile home fire.

According to Major Pete Luke with HCSO, the fire is at 1333 Paul Williams Drive in Raymond. 

We have a crew en route and we will update this as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly