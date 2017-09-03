Mobile home in Raymond goes up in flames - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mobile home in Raymond goes up in flames

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
RAYMOND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies and fire officials put out a mobile home fire late Sunday night. The fire was fully involved.

According to Major Pete Luke with HCSO, the fire is at 1333 Paul Williams Drive in Raymond. 

The home was vacant at the time of the fire.

