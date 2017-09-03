Mississippi's alligator hunting season coming to a close

Sunday was the last full day of Mississippi's 2017 alligator hunt.

920 tags went out this year - the same as in 2016.

This is David Peeples's fifth year on the hunt, and he says he wouldn't miss it for the world.

"You can bass fish, but there's nothing like getting a gator on the other end of the line. There's so much power, and like I said, it's unreal," said Peeples.

2017 has been a record-breaking year.

Mississippi's longest male gator ever caught now clocks in at 14 feet and three quarters of an inch - half an inch longer than the previous record.

READ MORE: Massive, record-breaking alligator caught in Natchez by Brandon hunters

That 766.5 pound behemoth was caught in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone near Natchez.

"You be as careful as you can. As long as you do everything right, abide by all the laws, it's just like any other sport," said Peeples. "Obviously it's a little more danger when you're dealing with an alligator - you've gotta be a little more careful, but it's a good time."

We don't know the exact number of gators caught this year - hunters have 48 hours to register their harvest.

If you're a tag holder and haven't filled your tags, you still have a few hours. The season ends Labor Day at noon.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.