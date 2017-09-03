Southern Miss falls to Kentucky 24-17, Chris Hudgison reports fr - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Southern Miss falls to Kentucky 24-17, Chris Hudgison reports from The Rock

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Kentucky beats Southern Miss 24-17. Click on the video above for a report from The Rock. 

Powered by Frankly