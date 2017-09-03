Teenager drowns at Lake Pushmataha in Neshoba County

A teenager has drowned while swimming at Lake Pushmataha in Neshoba County.

According to Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell, the young teenager was swimming in the lake on the Choctaw Reservation when he accidentally drowned.

Sheriff Waddell says that the victim is a not a member of the Choctaw Indian Tribe.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Neshoba County Sheriff's Office is still on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

