Teenager who drowned at Lake Pushmataha in Neshoba County identified

The Neshoba County Sheriff has identified the teenager who died after swimming in Lake Pushmataha.

According to Sheriff Tommy Waddell, 15-year-old Jerry Lee Triplett was swimming in the lake on the Choctaw Reservation when he accidentally drowned.

Sheriff Waddell says that Triplett is not a member of the Choctaw Indian Tribe.

Friends and family of Triplett will be holding a prayer vigil on Wednesday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. on the courthouse square in Carthage.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

