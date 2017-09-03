Teenager who drowned at Lake Pushmataha in Neshoba County identi - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Teenager who drowned at Lake Pushmataha in Neshoba County identified

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: Leake Central High School Source: Leake Central High School
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Neshoba County Sheriff has identified the teenager who died after swimming in Lake Pushmataha. 

According to Sheriff Tommy Waddell, 15-year-old Jerry Lee Triplett was swimming in the lake on the Choctaw Reservation when he accidentally drowned. 

Sheriff Waddell says that Triplett is not a member of the Choctaw Indian Tribe. 

Friends and family of Triplett will be holding a prayer vigil on Wednesday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. on the courthouse square in Carthage. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

