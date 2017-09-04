This Morning on WLBT: Fire burns house in Raymond

The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman's parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.
Saturday night at sunset, the Coast Guard suspended their search for two boaters reported missing near Oak Island last Sunday.
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Monday morning, Hurricane Irma remains in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful category 3 hurricane.
