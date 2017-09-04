Brookhaven police need help identifying business burglars

The Brookhaven Police Department is asking for the public's help in the identification and arrest of two people involved in the burglary of a commercial building.

Around 1:30 a.m., Friday morning, officers responded to an activated alarm at Farmbelt Equipment on Highway 84.

Security footage shows a white man in a four door sedan with missing hubcaps.

The man breaks the front window and steals power equipment.

Someone inside the car is handed one of the tools and helps place it in the car.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the persons involved, please call the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

