Republicans urged to remove confederate symbol from state flag

On a day when many are enjoying the last official holiday of summer, others are thinking about the state flag and the controversy of its symbolism.

One powerful Republican is asking his party to take a bold stand.

"I've been really very happily surprised with how many people have sent me very good encouraging messages during the course of the day," said attorney Andy Taggart.

He spent part of his Labor Day holiday working, sending a letter to Mississippi Republicans urging them to take the lead in removing the Confederate Battle symbol from the state flag.

The Chief of Staff to former Governor Kirk Fordice has spent months contemplating what to say in the message to his follow party members.

"Frankly I don't have strong feelings about the flag one way or the other, but many people do and those that do matter to me and it ought to be something that all of us feel good about," said Taggart. "That's why I think we must make this change."

The corporate and government attorney said leaving it up to a vote of the people is not the way to set public policy.

Taggart said the GOP's, with control of the governorship and both the house and senate, is in a unique position to make the change.

"Both congress and the legislature face tough issues all the time and to say oh my goodness, this is a little too political, that we'll just let the people decide'. In my view that's just a cop out," said the former Madison County supervisor.

The Republican heavy hitter is also reaching out to Democrats to join them in changing the state flag this bi-centennial year.

