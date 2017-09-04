City of Ridgeland collecting supplies for Harvey victims

The cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Harvey continues in Texas.

The effort could take some time as residents and business owners begin rebuilding and repairing after devastating floods hit the area with the storm.

Donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey are starting to roll in to Ridgeland.

Collections points at police stations, the fire stations and City Hall are receiving cleaning supplies, which will be shipped to League City, Texas, just south of Houston.

Mississippians who want to help are encouraged to give.

Cleaning products, trash bags, work gloves and sanitizing wipes are all needed to help residents in the flood zone in their recovery.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of Harvey," said Captain Todd Yelverton. "Of course having Katrina here in Mississippi just not too long ago, so we're in the process of trying to collect as much stuff as we can for them. We're collecting cleaning supplies, water. There's larger ticket items like generators and things like that. We're also trying to collect, just to send down range to give to them."

The donations will be received at a number of Ridgeland locations, including their public works complex, mostly during daytime hours, until Thursday morning.

Then the items will be transferred to Pascagoula, which has adopted League City Texas, in their most desperate time of need.

“We have all been acutely aware of the damage to Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey and we wanted to help,” said Ridgeland City Clerk Paula Tierce. “Since City of Ridgeland staff came to the aid of our Mississippi Gulf Coast neighbors after Katrina, we felt that it was appropriate to work together during this crisis and help the City of Pascagoula provide even more donated supplies for their adopted city of League City, Texas. The experience of the City of Pascagoula in working with cities during and after a disaster is invaluable and we felt that we could help in ways that are most needed by assisting them.”

These donations will be delivered to Pascagoula on Thursday, September 7 in order to be delivered along with their community’s donations to League

City, Texas.

Donations requested:

cleaning supplies including reusable kitchen gloves

cleaning products

liquid household cleaners

bleach

tools of all kinds

boots

bottled water

trash bags - heavy duty

work gloves

sanitizing wipes

portable generators

wet/dry vacs

dehumidifiers

pressure washers

blower fans

wheelbarrows

gift cards

5-gallon buckets

cleaning brushes

non-cellulose sponges

wipes

towels

Drop-off locations and hours:

Ridgeland City Hall, 304 Highway 51 - 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Ridgeland Police Department, 115 E. School Street – 24 hours/day including weekends

Ridgeland Central Station, 456 Towne Center Boulevard – 24 hours/day including weekends but please knock if outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ridgeland Fire Station 2, 408 Ridgeland Avenue - 24 hours/day including weekends but please knock if outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ridgeland Fire Station 3, 880 Rice Road - 24 hours/day including weekends but please knock if outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ridgeland Fire Station 4, 567 Highland Colony Parkway – 24 hours/day including weekends but please knock on the back door if outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ridgeland Public Works Complex, 240 W. School Street – 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday - Thursday

