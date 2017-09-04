Thousands of undocumented immigrants anxious about DACA future

Nearly 800,000 immigrants are anxious about their future after President Donald Trump announced his decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.

He's expected to end the program that's been in place since 2012.

"It makes me feel really nervous to just think about it," noted Daniela Gonzalez.

Gonzalez entered the US without authorization when she was 11. She's called Jackson home ever since. She's uncertain what would happen without deferred action.

"Not having that, it's a big chance I'll probably get deported," she explained. "My kids, and where will I go? I don't know my country. I don't know how things work there. I was raised here. I went to school here. I have a life here. I don't know where else I can go."

The American dream was never fully in reach because DACA didn't include a pathway to permanent citizenship, but it still provided a sense of security those young people hadn't known before.

"It made me feel secure that I had a drivers license," said Gonzalez. "Every time that I would see a police car behind me, I would not feel scared or afraid that he was going to stop me. Not because I was a criminal, but because I don't have a drivers license."

The Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance legal projects director points to the economic contributions of the Dreamers, even just within Mississippi.

"If they lose their work authorization, we could lose about $62 million in gross domestic product according to the Inner Faith Workers Justice Center," said Patricia Ice.

Ice has worked with clients and has seen how DACA made a difference.

"To just cut this program and throw them out of the United States is cruel," added Ice.

