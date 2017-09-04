Man hospitalized after Madison County chase ends in Canton

A man has been hospitalized after a Madison County police chase ended in Canton.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the man blew though a road block set up by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Deputies chased the man into the city limits of Canton. The chase ended on Liberty Street, north of the Canton Police Department.

The man has been taken to Merit Health Madison. His condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.