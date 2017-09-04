UPDATE: Man dies after Madison County chase ends in Canton on Monday

The Madison County Coroner has identified the driver who died after a Madison County police chase ended in Canton on Monday.

Coroner Alex Breeland identified the man as 49-year-old Tommy Baird, of Pride, Louisiana.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, Baird blew though a road block set up by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff deputies chased the man into the city limits of Canton. The chase ended on Liberty Street, north of the Canton Police Department.

Baird was taken to Merit Health Madison where he was pronounced dead.

His death is still under investigation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

