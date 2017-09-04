A suspect wanted for a Ridgeland carjacking now faces charges in Jackson

An armed carjacking in Ridgeland also leads to charges for an 18 year old in Jackson. Johnathan Campbell is now in custody charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and felony eluding charges.

Jackson officers spotted the vehicle , a white Pontiac in the Bailey Avenue area according to JPD Commander, Tyree Jones. Jones says this was a suspect vehicle involved in a recent armed carjacking in Ridgeland. A silver Ford Escape was taken by two suspects. One suspect fled in the Ford while the second suspect fled in the white Pontiac.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect refused and led officers on a chase. Commander Jones says Campbell intentionally struck an officer's vehicle head on during the pursuit in an attempt to get away. The officer was not injured.

The Ford Escape has not been recovered, and officers are working on the identity of the second suspect. At least one weapon was also recovered.

We are following this still developing story and we will have more as new information is released.

