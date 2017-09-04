UPDATE: Carjacked Ford Edge recovered in Jackson; Police still searching for second suspect

A 2010 Ford Edge was recovered in the 600 block of Queen Juliana Lane after it was carjacked at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Update: carjacked Ford Edge recovered in the 600 block of Queen Juliana after citizen alerts police. No suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/mPhCcjMJM0 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) September 5, 2017

Also, one suspect is in custody after he intentionally rammed into a police patrol car head on during a pursuit.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, the suspect in custody is 18-year-old Johnathan Campbell. He has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and felony eluding charges.

Police are still searching for a second suspect involved in the carjacking.

Officers spotted a white Grand Prix, driven by Campbell, in the Bailey Avenue area and attempted to stop the car. Campbell refused and led officers on a chase.

Campbell then intentionally rammed into a police patrol car. The police officer was not injured.

According to Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal, the white Grand Prix was involved in an earlier carjacking at Northpark Mall. Jones said the silver Ford Edge was taken by two suspects.

The second suspect fled in the Ford, while Campbell fled in the white Pontiac.

Neal says that the carjacking victim was pepper sprayed.

Officers are working on the identity of the second suspect.

At least one weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.