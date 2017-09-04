4th Annual Salvation Army Labor of Love Run/Walk raises money for women and children

Running for a reason.

At least 200 people helping the Salvation Army with the 4th annual Labor of Love Run and Walk in Ridgeland Monday.

Sponsored by the Women's Auxiliary, the money raised will help women and children in the metro area.

Peter Kazery came in first place in the men's 10k. He says it was a great way to work out and reach out to those in need.

"A couple of friends got me out here and so I didn't really want to get up this morning, but you know it happened and here I am," said Peter Kazery.

Red Kettles were also set up to take donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

