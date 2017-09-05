Coming up on WLBT: Officials investigate an armed carjacking in Ridgeland

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma has reached Category 5 strength as it nears the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma has reached Category 5 strength as it nears the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.More >>
Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill.More >>