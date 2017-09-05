12-year-old kidnapped out of Pearl found safe; kidnapping suspect still at large

12-year-old Chrystance Nicole Walters of Pearl has been found safe after she was kidnapped early Tuesday morning.

An Amber Alert issued at 9:15 am has been canceled. 42-year-old Johnny Jones, who they say is her mother's boyfriend, is accused of kidnapping the girl and is still at large.

According to the girl's uncle, Jeff Walters, she was dropped off at his house sometime before 10:30 am. He says he did not see the suspected kidnapper or the car he was reportedly driving.

Police said she was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Sweetgum Street in Pearl.

We are still trying to find out more information surrounding the kidnapping.

This is a developing story and we will update as soon as we know more.

