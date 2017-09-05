Pearl PD investigating kidnapping of 12-year-old girl - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl PD investigating kidnapping of 12-year-old girl

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Chrystance Walters; Source: Pearl PD Chrystance Walters; Source: Pearl PD
Suspect: Johnny Jones; Source: Pearl PD Suspect: Johnny Jones; Source: Pearl PD
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Pearl police department is investigating the kidnapping of a 12-year old girl. Her name is Chrystance Walters.

The child's mother's boyfriend is the suspect. His name is Johnny Jones.

He was last seen driving a black 2006 Chrysler 300 this morning around 6:15 a.m.

Pearl police say he could be in the Jackson area.

This is a developing story and we will update as soon as we know more. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly