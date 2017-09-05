FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Jose upgrades to Category 4

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.

Irma weakens to a Category 4 hurricane as Jose upgrades to a Category 4 hurricane Friday morning.

Irma may have weakened, but she remains dangerous as she tracks west.

The powerful storm hit the Caribbean with record force Wednesday and is packing winds of 185 sustained with gusts as high as 225 mph. Irma is moving west at 17 mph. She's expected to take a turn to the north as we head into the end of the weekend.



There are nine storm related deaths so far.

Florida is expected to feel Irma's impacts as early as Saturday with a potential weekend landfall as a major hurricane.

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are both getting stronger. Jose is in the Atlantic and is expected to turn more to the north later in the week from its current westward track.

Katia, which is located in the western Gulf of Mexico, is packing winds of 90 mph, according to an 7 a.m. CST advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. It is moving west southwest at 3 mph.

A hurricane warning has been issued for portions of the Mexico coast.

A hurricane is considered a major hurricane when it's a category 3 or higher.

We could see a few showers from Irma by Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll continue to fine tune the forecast in the coming days.

