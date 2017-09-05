Troopers investigate three deaths during Labor Day holiday

Three people died during the Mississippi Highway Patrol's Labor Day enforcement period.

The period began on September 1 at 6:00 p.m. and ended on September 4 at midnight. In all, troopers issued 3,843 citations with 58 DUI arrests.

Troopers also investigated 124 crashes which resulted in 42 injuries and the three fatalities.

One death occurred in Tippah County on September 1. The other two deaths occurred in a single collision in Lamar County on September 2.

MHP says it saw a significant decrease in traffic crashes during this period compared to 2016.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. (Information from WTVA)